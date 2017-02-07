So You Want to Start a Resistance

February 7, 2017 (Tony Cartalucci - LD) - Talk of "resistance" ebbs and flows as political parties enter and leave power. The one constant among this turbulent process is the futility and impotence of these so-called "resistance" movements ignited and left to burn.
When President Donald Trump took to the White House in January 2017, such calls were once again made to "resist" the new president and all the perceived evils he represented.
However, so confused and detached from reality are these calls, that no such resistance has even the remotest possibility of improving America's plight, with a much more likely possibility of actually making that plight worse.
The Deep State: From Whence Real Power Flows
According to Wikipedia, the deep state is described as:
Beyond mere conspiracy theories, leaked e-mails made available by Wikileaks from 2008 - one month before President Barack Obama won the 2008 election - reveal how Citibank's Michael Froman provided a list to John Podesta laying out virtually the entire cabinet of the soon-to-be president.
The New Republic's October 2016 article, "The Most Important WikiLeaks Revelation Isn’t About Hillary Clinton," would report (emphasis added):
Prominent US policy think tanks include but are not limited to:
Policy is not only devised and promoted from within think tanks and by media platforms associated with them, but this policy inevitably ends up in the hands of corporate lobbyists, who in turn, place it in the hands of both US legislators and staff in the White House itself.
The Hill in an article titled, "Top Lobbyists 2016: Hired Guns," enumerates specific lobbying firms, while The Hill's article, "Top Lobbyists 2016: Corporate," enumerates specific, prominent lobbyists and the corporations they work for.
While many Americans may envision the US President bent over a desk, penning US policy in the Oval Office at night, in reality, US policy is merely rubber stamped by presidents and congress members - many times having not even read the bills and policies they are signing off on.
This is the very definition of a deep state that not only ignores civilian political leadership, but exercises absolute control over that leadership's selection and administration.
Fighting the Deep State
Realizing then, that is it not "Obama" or "Trump" that we are actually protesting, or even conservatives or liberals, but the deep state and the corporate-financier special interests that constitute it regardless of who occupies the White House, Congress, or any side of any given mainstream debate, it becomes clear that protests against "Trump" and other politicians or parties we disdain are beyond futile.
Instead, taking on the deep state more directly is required, but how?
The Global Fortune 500 includes:
They are able to wield such power and influence because of the immense, unchecked wealth they hold as well as their control over the very necessities modern civilizations requires to function. They hold this wealth, in turn, because they are uncontested monopolies in their respective industries to which hundreds of millions of people around the globe pay their paychecks to each and every month.
Imagine global wealth and influence represented by a game board. The US-European Fortune 500 have nearly covered the entire board with their pieces, with very few exceptions being competing circles of special interests in Russia and across Asia, particularly in China.
To truly fight the deep state, it is imperative to remove their pieces from the board and replace them with pieces of our own.
How Organic is Pushing Big-Ag Off the Board
While many people believe revolution involves burning cities, unfurling flags, and joining huge mobs of rebels and protesters, the reality is that positive change only comes from patient hard work, incrementally removing unjust, domineering edifices from society, and replacing them with better, localized, and more equitable structures.
There is perhaps no better example of this than the organic agricultural movement.
Resulting from a backlash against massive global-spanning and insidiously unjust chemical and genetically-modified agricultural monopolies like Monsanto, Syngenta, Bayer, DuPont, Dow, and Bayer, the modern organic food revolution is predicated on local grassroots networks spanning the world, consisting of millions of people - both producers and consumers, media platforms educating and informing the public, farmers' markets, organic farms and collectives, local retailers, as well as processing companies producing value-added products and more.
Village by village, town by town, city by city, and country by country, organic agriculture has spread for a variety of reasons.
First - the direct socioeconomic benefit it brings those who are engaged in growing and selling. Instead of one massive corporation concentrating profits from around the globe into the hands of a board of directors and their corporation's shareholders, organic agriculture - through local entrepreneurship - distributes those profits more evenly, directly to the people growing, processing, and selling the food.
Second are the health benefits, not just for consumers eating cleaner food, but also for the farmers growing it spared the hazardous effects of chemicals used in big-ag farming. Additionally, the environment is spared pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers, as well as genetic pollution associated with big-ag farming.
And finally, there is the positive macro-economic impact of localized organic farming - involving a more distributed and localized agricultural system that can better prepare for and protect itself from market fluctuations, natural disasters, and other factors that have an immense and devastating impact on farmers trapped within big-ag monoculture.
The organic food industry has been steadily growing, taking a larger and larger percentage of the market away from big-ag each year. In other words, taking big-ag's pieces off the game board, and replacing them with organic agriculture's pieces.
And as the organic food movement grows, it becomes easier in many places for individuals and groups of people to enter into the market - further eroding big-ag's position on the board.
Big-ag has attempted to strike back through policymakers it controls, its army of lobbyists, and influence over the media to attack, undermine, and even outlaw aspects of the organic industry to reassert itself. However, it is in vain. Those entering into the organic industry outnumber those invested in big-ag a million to one - and are entering into organic agriculture out of passion and self-preservation, not profits alone.
A similar tale has unfolded due to information technology empowering individuals with the ability to compete with establishment media monopolies. The alternative media has slowly replaced the game pieces of big-media monopolies, wiping out some entirely, and pushing others into corners where they now desperately fight to retain credibility, profitability, and audiences.
Taking on the Rest of the Deep State
In order to replicate this success across all other industries and aspects of modern human civilization the deep state currently dominates, the same sort of incremental building-up of our own institutions, businesses, networks, and paradigms is required.
As technology advances, it will empower people on a much more local level to directly compete with the biggest and most powerful monopolies on Earth. Solar power and advances in battery technology will allow larger numbers of people to make either personal or local power grids independently of both state and corporate energy monopolies.
Manufacturing technology is increasingly making it possible to manufacture locally, short-circuiting corporate-financier dominated, global-spanning supply chains and all aspects they encompass. It also allows for a larger number of players to enter into and compete in industries that have for over a century been dominated by immense, centralized monopolies every where from big-auto to aerospace corporations, and big-retail.
Crytocurrencies and blockchain technology is making it possible for people to develop their own independent monetary instruments, circumventing centrally controlled banks, financiers, and state monetary systems.
While some of these solutions are just finding their way onto the game board, dwarfed by those of existing monopolies, the incremental, patient, but persistent organic agriculture movement as well as the alternative media are case studies proving that it is not only possible, but likely inevitable. As technology makes it easier for us to take a share of the market and the benefits that come with it for ourselves, we will - and at the expense of existing monopolies.
Still Not Convinced?
For those still not convinced - imagine this scenarios:
Without leverage, the special interests that dominate American politics have absolutely no reason to listen. By cutting these interests off from the very source of their strength - and channeling that strength instead into local movements like organic agriculture, alternative energy, local manufacturing, alternative media and entertainment, and alternative currencies - we empower ourselves with overwhelming leverage - not only to exact our demands from our elected officials, but to implement policy locally without conferring with or receiving "approval" from Washington in the first place.
by billions of dollars from US-European special interests through a variety of channels - including very violent subversion.
While the actual path to resisting and overcoming unwarranted wealth and power is not as glamorous as a Hollywood summer blockbuster, an incremental transition in which we shift the direction our own resources flow, away from Wall Street and Washington and instead back into our communities locally, will not only improve our communities and enrich ourselves, but also completely and truly "drain the swamp" US President Trump has only dredged deeper and stocked with even more creatures.
